Jason Lawson announced today that he has been appointed the next District Attorney General for the 15th Judicial District by Gov. Bill Lee.
The office became open upon the retirement of District Attorney General Tommy Thompson, who served since 1977.
Lawson is a native of Watertown and currently lives in Mt. Juliet. He attended Middle Tennessee State University where he graduated in 1999. Lawson then attended the University of Tennessee Knoxville College of Law, where he graduated in 2002.
He was licensed to practice law in October of 2002 and joined the District Attorney’s Office for the 15th Judicial District in November of 2002.
During his time at the District Attorney’s Office, Lawson has been responsible for prosecuting thousands of criminal cases across the five-county district. He served three years in the Wilson County General Sessions Court before being promoted to the Trial Level Courts in 2006. There, Lawson was responsible for prosecuting child abuse, sex crimes, domestic violence, aggravated assaults, and attempted murders. Lawson also was granted the status of Docket Manager for Trousdale County, involving the prosecution of a wide variety of felony cases occurring in the county.
In 2009, he was granted assignment as the district-wide drug prosecutor, a position that permitted him to prosecute drug crime in all five counties.
In 2020, Lawson won convictions at murder jury trials in Macon, Wilson, Smith, and Jackson counties.
In 2020, Lawson was promoted to the position of Deputy District Attorney for the 15th Judicial District. He has also received awards for his service to the 15th Judicial District Child Advocacy Center, as well as receiving a state-wide award from the District Attorney’s Association for being the outstanding prosecutor for the year 2012.
Lawson has been married to Christy for 18 years and they have two sons. He is active in his church where he serves as the youth director and is involved in several other community organizations such as youth sports in the Mt. Juliet area.
“My vision for our office is simple — to do the right thing in every case,” Lawson said in a news release. “We will work to provide justice to victims of crime, protect our communities by enforcement of the law, and be fair to everyone in its application. Our office is lucky to have several experienced and quality prosecutors and we will work together as a team to accomplish these objectives.”