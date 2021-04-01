Jeff Luttrell and Dr. Aimee Wyatt were chosen as the final two candidates for the Wilson County Schools director of schools job, the school board announced Thursday night after voting during a meeting that had been in recess since the March 8 board meeting.
Luttrell and Wyatt were selected from a group of five candidates from the 12 applicants for the job. All seven board members voted for Luttrell, four voted for Wyatt and three voted for Wilson Central Principal Travis Mayfield.
The individual members’ vote totals were not released after the meeting. The school district is requiring an open records request to be filed to get that information. According to Wilson Post editor Ivan Aronin, the newspaper has filed that request with WCS Human Resources Director Rebecca Owens. A similar open records request was granted to get the individual members’ voting totals when the final five candidates were selected.
Luttrell is the WCS Human Resources Supervisor of Classified Personnel. Prior to that, he was a teacher and principal at three schools in Middle Tennessee. His most recent position was principal at Watertown High School for 13 years. Wyatt currently works for the Southern Regional Education Board in Atlanta. She is also an adjunct professor in educational leadership master and doctoral Programs at Lipscomb University in Nashville. She was the executive officer for high schools at Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools.
The current schools director, Dr. Donna Wright, is retiring when her contract expires June 30.
The interviews for the two finalists are scheduled for Monday, April 12 at 9 a.m. at the Administrative Training Complex, 415 Harding Rd. in Lebanon. They will also be live streamed at www.wcs.edu.
Members of the public can also attend the board interviews. However, the board members will be the only ones asking questions at that meeting. Wyatt will be interviewed first, followed by Luttrell.
The candidates will visit schools and meet with WCS staff, as well as members of the community, prior to April 12. They will visit a kindergarten through eighth-grade school, as well as an elementary, middle and high schools.
In addition, members of the community will be able to meet and ask questions of the candidates prior to the board interview. The date for that meeting is to be determined, according to district spokesman Bart Barker.
The exact format for the interviews has not been announced.
Other agenda items covered at the workshop portion of Thursday’s meeting were:
• Jason Morris with Kaatz, Binkley, Jones and Morris Architects spoke to the board about improvements which should be made to each of the 22 WCS schools to upgrade them. He also talked about growth in the county and the need for additional schools in the future.
• The board considered approving the virtual learning program and the Barry Tatum Academy program for the 2021-22 school year. The handbook for the virtual learning program is available on the agenda for the April 5 meeting.
• The MJHS Quarterback Club asked for permission from the board to install a video screen scoreboard at the high school’s football stadium. This project will be funded through the MJHS Quarterback Club. MJHS is not requesting any funds from Wilson County Schools. The school will solicit advertising to help fund and maintain the project.
• Board chairman Larry Tomlinson told the board that Wright and WCS Finance Director Michael Smith have submitted information requested by Travelers’ Insurance Company concerning the rebuilding of West Wilson Middle and Stoner Creek Elementary schools. The two schools were heavily damaged in the March 3, 2020, tornadoes.
• The board is scheduled to have its regular monthly meeting on Monday, April 5.