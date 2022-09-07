Wilson County Schools Director Jeff Luttrell received high marks from WCS board members on his annual evaluation.
The seven-member board voted on 16 statements in four categories, rating him on a scale of “strongly disagree” to “strongly agree”. Luttrell received votes only in the “strongly agree” or “agree” rankings.
The categories were “Mission and Vision,” “Instructional Leadership,” “Community Public Relations,” and “Financial Management.”
One of the comments voted upon is “established and communicates a clear vision for school improvement.” He received four “agree” marks (from board members Carrie Pfeiffer, Melissa Lynn, Linda Armistead and Kimberly McGee) and three “strongly agree” marks from (board members Jamie Farough, Larry Tomlinson and Bill Robinson).
Another statement included, “provides leadership for major initiatives and change efforts.” Tomlinson, Pfeiffer and Lynn “agreed,” while Armistead, Farough, McGee and Robinson “strongly agreed.”
On the statement “develops guidelines and direction for monitoring the effectiveness of existing and new programs,” Luttrell received four “agree” marks (Lynn, Armistead, Tomlinson and McGee) and three “strongly agree” marks (Robinson, Pfeiffer and Farough).
The evaluation also included comments from board members about Luttrell and the job he has done during the past year, his first as the district’s director.
“I would like to specifically commend Mr. Luttrell for his work developing a budget for 2022-2023 that was responsive to the specific goals voiced by the Board of Education,” Pfeiffer wrote. “The new teacher pay plan, elimination of redundant software for communication, and the increased allowance of specific monies for ongoing general maintenance are all examples of this.”
Board chairman Tomlinson wrote, “I think Mr. Luttrell has done an outstanding job considering all the things that he has had to deal with outside the realm of education such as COVID, land purchase and building projects. I think he has shown strong leadership in working with his staff, the community and most definitely with our Board. I only expect this to get better as he gains more experience in the job.”
Armistead, who did not run for re-election last month, wrote, “Mr. Luttrell has demonstrated a passion for positive educational improvements through maintaining and implementing programs that challenge students, especially reading skills with programs like Achieve 3000.
“His advancing current employees in leadership positions has helped provide a seamless transition for optimal performance of daily functions. He has proven to be a tireless advocate for Wilson County Schools and has demonstrated an understanding of system needs for creating a safe and welcoming environment for learning.”
Robinson, who also did not run for re-election, wrote a short statement, “Great first year, Keep moving forward.”
McGee also wrote a short statement, “Mr. Luttrell had a very productive year. I am grateful for his leadership.”
There were no comments from Farough or Lynn on the evaluation submitted to the Wilson Post. The evaluation did include their ratings. Farough said at the board’s August meeting that she would submit comments to be included in the evaluation but an open records request to WCS produced no comments.