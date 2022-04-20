Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, will open a new store at 6650 Eastgate Blvd in Lebanon Wednesday, April 27.
Franchise operating owner Michele Fuller will hold a grand opening and fundraiser through Sunday, May 1 to support the Lebanon High School Baseball Foundation.
Customers who receive a special fundraising coupon distributed through a grassroots effort prior to the opening can make a minimum $3 contribution to the Blue Devils in exchange for a regular sub.
Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.
“Jersey Mike’s has delicious submarine sandwiches, exceptional customer service and encourages a family-mentality work environment,” Fuller said.
“For this opening we are raising funds to support LHS baseball, a program that has a very special place in my heart and always will. We look forward to growing in the Lebanon community and cannot wait to welcome our customers,” Fuller added.
Fuller's father, the late Brent Foster, is a member of the Blue Devil Sports Hall of Fame and is the namesake of the LHS baseball field.
Guests can place orders in-store or for pickup through the website or through the Jersey Mike’s app.
Additionally, delivery is available in most areas through the Jersey Mike’s app or through third-party delivery partners.
NOW HIRING - Jersey Mike’s is looking for individuals interested in career opportunities with extraordinary growth potential to join their team.