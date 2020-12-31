A longtime Mt. Juliet businessman partnered with a restaurant owner to make sure that more than 80 people filled their stomachs with a hot meal on Christmas Eve.
American Jewelry owner Dwight Belew paid for 82 meals (about $1,000) in about four hours from Local Joe’s Café in Mt. Juliet.
It wasn’t a one-time deal for Belew. He paid for hundreds of Thanksgiving meals from Courtney’s Restaurant after announcing on social media he would gift a hot meal to anyone that needed one. His offer for the Christmas Eve meals also came on social media.
Local Joe’s Café owner Joe Perricone said he was eager to cook the free meals.
“People were so thankful and cheery,” the owner of the meat-and-three restaurant that opened earlier this year said.
Perricone said his daughter also delivered meals to shut-ins.
“One man was so thankful, he got his meal and said he’d deliver to others,” Perricone said.
Belew said he knew people in Mt. Juliet were having a tough year. He said that both he and his wife recovered from COVID-19 this year and they were quite grateful during Christmas time.
“I heard from this lady whose husband fell on the back steps and had a brain bleed and broken arm,” said Belew. “He had to have three plates in his arm. She could not get out to get things to make a meal. We made sure they had one.”
Another person contacted Belew and said they were dealing with COVID-19 and were on oxygen. Belew had a meal delivered there as well.
“I know what it is like to be in a tough time,” said Belew. “I am so fortunate now. A long time ago my wife and I lived in Nashville and dealt with our phone cut off. Electricity cut off. I am proof in America you can follow your dreams. This is just a little something I can do.
“I am happy to do it.”