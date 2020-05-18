Jimmy Floyd Family Center Director Tim Hill said in an email that the Lebanon facility will reopen on Thursday, May 21 at 6 a.m.
There will be some restrictions and guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic.
- · The outdoor pool will not open until more lifeguards are hired and social distancing guidelines are relaxed. Hill said his “best projection” for the pool reopening is mid-June.
- · Restrictions limiting some areas of the facility to 10 or fewer people are still in place so a limited number of people will be allowed inside at any one time.
- · The basketball courts, racquetball courts and child care remain closed until further notice.
- · Until the outdoor pool reopens, only current members can use the facility and no daily fees will be permitted. If a current membership expired while the facility was closed, call Melinda Stockton at (615) 453-4545 ext. 6105 or Hill at (615) 453-4545 ext. 6106 to renew it. No new memberships will be sold until the entire facility is reopened.
- · Facility staff will take each person’s temperature as they enter. Anyone with a temperature higher than 100.4 degrees will not be able to enter.
- · Wearing of facemasks in the facility is recommended.