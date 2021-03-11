Lebanon businessman and civic leader John B. Bryan has been named to chair The Community Foundation of Wilson County.
Bryan replaces Bob Black who has served as chairman of the local nonprofit for four years.
“I look forward to serving as chair of The Community Foundation of Wilson County and I am especially eager to work with those who freely give of their time to serve on this board for the benefit of the many local nonprofits that make a difference daily in so many lives across our county,” Bryan said.
Bryan, a lifelong Lebanon resident, has been a licensed insurance agent since 1984 and is a member of the THW Insurance firm. He held ownership and administrative positions in newspaper publishing for 25 years and served as vice-president and officer of a local bank for nine years.
He has served in all offices of the Lebanon Kiwanis Club and is a past board chairman of the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce.
Bryan serves on the Joint Economic and Community Development Board of Wilson County. He is also president of Cedarcroft Home, Inc., a not-for-profit organization that provides housing and other services to mentally challenged and disabled men.