Joseph’s Storehouse Food Ministry will have this month’s free giveaway of food, beverages and paper goods on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
A free giveaway for elderly or disabled recipients will be held Thursday, Nov. 21 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. The food on both days will be distributed at 1960 SE Tater Peeler Rd. in Lebanon.
In order to receive food, first-time applicants must be able to show proof of Wilson County residency, a photo ID and proof of government assistance or total household income to qualify.
For information call the ministry’s office (615) 453-5777.
Joseph’s Storehouse is a non-profit organization established by Pastors Bob and Peggy Evans in 1999 to help those in the county with their food needs. The organization recently had its 20th anniversary celebration.
Remarks at the event were given by Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee, Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto, Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash and Communications Director for the Governor’s Office of Faith Based & Community Initiatives Bevelle Puffer. More than 400 families attended the event as well.
“This is a special day for all of us to rejoice what the Lord has done over these 20 years and the thousands of families that He has allowed us to assist with their physical and spiritual needs,” Evans said. “I pray that we may continue to be able to do this for 20 more years.”