Longtime Judge Haywood Barry will retire effective Dec. 31 as the General Sessions Division II judge after nearly five decades in courtrooms and public service, according to a letter he submitted Wednesday morning to Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto.
Barry was elected General Sessions Division II judge in 2014 to an eight-year term. Barry had previously announced he would not seek re-election in 2022.
The Wilson County Commission will elect someone to fill Barry’s seat until the 2022 election, according to Phillip Warren, Wilson County Administer of Elections.
Prior to being elected as General Sessions Division II judge, Barry served two terms as the Ward 5 representative on the Lebanon City Council. He also served as a substitute judge throughout Middle Tennessee from 1998 to 2014 after a 24-year stint as the Division I General Sessions judge from 1974 to 1998.
He is a graduate of Lebanon High School, Tennessee Tech University and the Nashville School of Law.
Barry has also been an active member in the Tennessee General Session Judges Conference and several legal and judicial organizations.
The Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce recognized Barry with a Life Membership in 2008.
Barry replaced longtime judge Robert “Bob” Hamilton in 2014.