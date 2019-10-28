Judge John Wootten, Jr., who has served the Fifteenth Judicial District encompassing Jackson, Macon, Smith, Trousdale and Wilson counties as a circuit judge since 1998 announced Monday that he will retire effective January 1, 2020.
Judge Wootten said: “I have notified Governor Bill Lee of my decision to retire in order for him to initiate the selection process to name a successor judge until the August, 2020 election.”
In a prepared statement the Judge said:
“Public office has been described as a public trust. It truly is a rare gift from the citizens to serve in public office. I have considered it my highest professional honor. I am most grateful to the good people of this five county judicial district for granting me their trust for over 21 years.”
Judge Wootten was first elected in 1998 and re-elected in 2006 and 2014.