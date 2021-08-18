A Lebanon mother and her daughter created a winning streak for vehicles at the annual Great Give-Away at the Wilson County Fair–Tennessee State Fair on Tuesday night.
Judy Dodd chose a 2020 Dodge Journey from Rockie Williams Premier Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram after her winning ticket – No. 118076 – was chosen at random after two other numbers failed to secure a winner. The winning ticket came from Sparkle Cleaners in Lebanon.
“I’m excited. I’m nervous, but this is exciting,” said Dodd, who retired as a Lebanon Special School District employee in 2019. “I’ve won the cash before.”
Winning at the Great Give-Away has become a trend for Dodd and her family. Her daughter, Jennifer Cotton, won the Great Give-Away drawing in 2019. The event was not held last year after the fair was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“My brother passed away two years ago on the day of the Fair. I said he was watching over us because I won the cash, and she won the car. We said he was watching over us, so I feel like he’s still watching over us,” Dodd said.
A drawing for $1,000 is held most nights of the Fair.
Dodd said the strategy is to be consistent in securing eligible tickets for the drawing from businesses who have them available.
“I go every day – every single day,” she said. “It’s fun doing it because I visit with them. I missed it last year. We go and talk and visit. It’s fun to do.”
Dodd said the decision to pick the Dodge was largely due to her family and wanting to upsize from her Kia.
“It has the third-row seating,” she said. “We have grandkids now and it’ll be good for them.”