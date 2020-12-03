Longtime Mt. Juliet Commissioner Ray Justice will now serve the city as vice mayor as well.
Justice replaces new Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness, who served as vice mayor since 2011.
Justice, a 1980 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School, received 2,610 votes in the November election, defeating challenger Vince King.
The District 1 representative has served on the Mt. Juliet Commission since 2000 (except from 2008 to 2012) as well as the Mt. Juliet Parks Board and Mt. Juliet League Board.
As vice mayor, Justice will serve as mayor during any absence or inability of the mayor or if a vacancy occurs in that office, according to the Mt. Juliet City Charter.