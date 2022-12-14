When you think about “It’s a Wonderful Life,” likely the most-watched movie at Christmastime, you might be surprised to learn the film flopped when it hit the silver screen 76 years ago. Evidently, the American public, still coming out of the throes of World War II, was not ready for what at that time was perceived as a downer due to a number of dark scenes, anchored by Jimmy Stewart’s suicidal George Bailey. Other marks against it included negative reviews from film critics and the fact that it debuted in most cities in January rather than before Christmas. “It lost half a million dollars. Director Frank Capra could not believe it. He put in all his time and effort. The studio brought him this thing (a 4,000-word short story) called ‘The Greatest Gift’ by Philip Van Doren Stern,” said Jimmy Hawkins, 80, who portrayed Tommy Bailey, the youngest son of George and Mary Bailey, and is one of three surviving cast members with lines in the film. (The others are Karolyn Grimes, 82, and Carol Coombs, 87, who played Hawkins’ sisters, Zuzu and Janie, respectively.) “They gave him three scripts, and he read it that night and thought it was the greatest idea he had ever heard: what it would be like if a man had never been born? It was Capra’s first movie with his new company and took 90-something days to shoot and cost $3 million ($45 million in purchasing power today),” recalled Hawkins. “It was supposed to come out in February of 1947 and was not meant to be a Christmas movie. … RKO Radio Pictures Studios rushed “It’s a Wonderful Life’ out. It came out Dec. 2, 1946, in New York and came out here in Hollywood on Christmas Eve. (The film’s general release was Jan. 7, 1947.) It just didn’t perform. It got up for five Oscars, but Capra’s company collapsed and was sold to Paramount.” For who knows why, the studio failed to renew its copyright in 1974, thus making it a wonderful free gift for TV stations across the county to show without paying a fee. In the mid-1970s, “It’s a Wonderful Life” began its run as a Yuletide evergreen, and Americans discovered it as the gem that it is. So, television helped turn it into one of the most beloved films of all time. Paramount Pictures eventually reclaimed “ownership” of the film by way of music rights held within the film. In a conversation with Sheldon Leonard, the producer behind vintage TV hits like “The Danny Thomas Show,” “The Andy Griffith Show” and “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and who played Nick the bartender in “Wonderful Life,” Hawkins shared, “He told me, ‘Jimmy, the film never changed. The people changed.’ And the people need that message more than ever now, and the message of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ is that each man’s life touches so many others. “If they weren’t around it would leave an awful hole. It shows that we’re all important .We all can make a difference, and people want to feel they have had made a difference. They saw George Bailey. He didn’t think he did anything right until he got to see life as if he had never been born. It just shows what one man can do,” said Hawkins, who has written or co-written five books on the film. Setting the scene Hawkins snared the role of Tommy Bailey at the age of 4 after his agent, Lola Moore, sent him to RKO to meet Capra. After Capra interviewed him two or three times, the director took him and the other children who played his siblings to the studio. “He marched us to the sound stage where they were rehearsing with Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed and brought us on for a photo and, bingo, he had his children. About a month later we shot for 12 straight days. We shot those 12 days and did all the things the Baileys did,” said Hawkins. As for working with Stewart and Capra, Hawkins reminisced, “Jimmy Stewart was just this man to us. Capra said to me, ‘Now, this man is your dad. When he comes in the door, you run up to him and start looking through his pockets.’ … He was always giving directions and in one of the most difficult scenes (where Stewart’s character has a breakdown), there was so much going on. One kid is asking how to spell a word, the girl is playing piano. All this stuff had to be balanced. When he finished, it looked like a real family. It was just natural, just life.” And as for Bedford Falls, the fictional town in the film, well, the village of Seneca Falls, N.Y., is home to the It’s a Wonderful Life Museum and holds an annual festival devoted to the movie the second weekend of December. Hawkins and his “Wonderful Life” sister, Karolyn Grimes, have become regular guests at the event. “We go there and meet the fans, and we talk about the film and the different types of settings. This year we’re showing the 25th anniversary of the radio show (“25th Anniversary Presentation of “Merry Christmas, George Bailey”), which aired on PBS,” said Hawkins, who was co-producer. Seneca Falls refers to itself as “the real Bedford Falls,” as it’s believed that Capra stopped here for a haircut in 1945 and heard about Antonio Varacalli, a local hero who jumped into a canal to save a woman from drowning but lost his life. Some believe this true story might have been the inspiration for important scenes in the film. After the movie In 1958, Hawkins reunited with his “Wonderful Life” mother, who was one of the 1960s’ favorite TV moms on “The Donna Reed Show.” “I did the very first ‘Donna Reed Show.’ … That first day we sat around the table and read the script. I walked to the end of the table and told her, ‘I’m Jimmy Hawkins, and I was Tommy Bailey.’ She said, ‘Oh, yeah, nice meeting you again. We used to call you Rip Van Winkle.’ “I said, ‘Really? Why’s that?’ “She told me, ‘There would be all this commotion going on, lighting and all this other stuff, and you would fall asleep. It didn’t make any difference what was happening. It was so cute. Then when they’d need you, they said, ‘Time to go,’ and you’d be bright-eyed and bushy tailed.’ Eight years later I’m still doing the show. She was just a grand lady, just the best. I got to know her well.” For years Hawkins has crossed the country greeting people who love “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Several years ago, he showed the movie to the inmates in Attica Correctional Facility in upstate New York. He and Grimes wanted to be there in person and meet the prisoners but were unable to get permission. That prompted him to write a letter to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s mother, a big fan of Capra, who passed the letter to her son. The actors got their wish. “It was an incredible experience listening to these guys talk about their lives. I told them, ‘I have a question for you? Did you see in that movie that George Bailey got a second chance in life and you’ll get a second chance.’ Everybody wanted to talk and share their thoughts,” said Hawkins. Later, he and Grimes signed every prisoner’s program. One of them told the actor, “Sign it to my mom. This is her favorite movie and I want to give it to her for Christmas.” Last year, the 75th anniversary of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” Hawkins sent 75 DVD copies of the film to New York so that every prison in the state could show the movie. As a child actor, Hawkins portrayed the son of such popular Golden Age film stars as Spencer Tracy, Katherine Hepburn, Greer Garson, Lana Turner and Jessica Tandy, and in the mid-1960s he co-starred in two Elvis Presley films, “Girl Happy” and “Spinout.” In between those gigs, he played the little brother to Gail Davis in TV’s “Annie Oakley” in the mid-1950s. He described that experience, saying about Gail Davis, “She was the best, a great person and fun on the set. We’d go on tours to rodeos. I had such a crush on her when we did the pilot, and I was with her on the day she died.” As for a final “Wonderful Life” memory, Hawkins mentioned that, during the wrap party with the 300 people who worked on the film, he won the watermelon-eating contest. “Karolyn, Carol (his onscreen sisters) and I got together for a big promotion for Target stores, and it had been 40 years since we had seen each other. I told them about winning the watermelon contest, and they razzed me about it, saying, ‘Sure, you were four years old and won.’ ” Later, Hawkins, a member of the Motion Picture Academy, attended one of their meetings and discovered they had a nine-minute, super-8, color home movie that someone shot at the wrap party. “Whoever shot it loved us kids. In the home movie was the watermelon contest, and in it I won. The girls were there that night, and said, ‘He told us about this for years. We’ll never live this down,’ ” said Hawkins, who is still living a wonderful life.
