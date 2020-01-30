A mainstay party venue in Mt. Juliet is no longer available.
Last week Pump It Up unexpectedly closed. The business was a go-to place for kids’ birthday parties, dance team celebrations or just to jump, dive and exercise.
It had operated at its N.Mt. Juliet Road destination for 13 years.
“Pump It Up Mt. Juliet is now closed,” the last post on the business’ FaceBook page said. “After 13 years of throwing the best birthday parties on the planet at Pump It Up Mount Juliet, TN, we have closed our doors.”
Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin said he was surprised at the closure.
“Our hope is to help find another family fun event business to lease the space or another suitable business to fill the space,” Martin said.