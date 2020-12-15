There’s something tall, shiny and bright red in the heart of Mt. Juliet that soon will make the hearts of children sing with enjoyment.
A past president of the Mt. Juliet Kiwanis Club has worked the past year pulling together a Little Free Library for the community.
Taylor Johnson, a mother of 7-year-old twin girls, wanted to make sure children had access to books and set to work to establish a free Little Library at Eagle Park next to the Town Center Trail greenway trailhead on West Division Street. The structure for the planned Little Library is a replica of a British phone booth. By early next year it is expected to be filled with books for little ones who want to borrow one.
With many schools and public libraries closed more often than usual, Little Free Library book-sharing boxes offer another option. This one stands out to passersby, both on foot and in cars.
“I was sitting with my grandmother and she told me she made a Little Library at one point,” said Johnson. “I researched it and noticed we did have some Little Free Libraries established in Mt. Juliet. I thought it would be cool to implement one on behalf of the Kiwanis Club.”
She said she met with Mt. Juliet Public Works Director Rocky Lee to see if the city would allow her to create one at Eagle Park.
“It was all good and the coronavirus hit,” she said. “Things were at a standstill.
However, the vision stayed with Johnson and her grandmother gave her a book on Little Libraries. In the back was a picture of a phone booth that Johnson thought would be a great vehicle from which to present books to kids at Eagle Park.
“It had such a Mayberry feel and I decided that was what I wanted to do, or nothing else,” Johnson said.
She exhausted many avenues trying to locate a phone booth and then went to Lee.
“I told him about my vision for a British-type phone booth and he offered to help,” she said.
The city laid a concrete pad and located a replica phone booth. It’s been erected at the site for a few weeks and Johnson is working to build shelves and stock it.
“It’s wonderful it’s finally happening,” she said. “Kids can take a book, borrow a book and donate a book.”
Mt. Juliet Events Coordinator Jennifer Diekmann said the city was pleased to be a small part in the project. She said there are two much smaller Little Libraries at Charlie Daniels Park, and others scattered about the city sponsored by scouts and residents.