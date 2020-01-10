Today

Cloudy with occasional showers this afternoon. High around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Showers in the morning, becoming a steady rain in the afternoon. Windy. High 69F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.