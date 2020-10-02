The widow of a Mt. Juliet man who died of heart failure is planning to see her dream of a facility that will be a temporary home for families visiting their loved ones battling the disease in the hospital come true soon.
Two acres of land have been donated for Papa Joe’s House, a project of The Joe Beretta Foundation that is modeled after the Ronald McDonald House, which supports families of sick children who are in the hospital. According to foundation director Davey Shepherd, the donated land is on Pleasant Grove Road in Mt. Juliet.
Joe Beretta, who was well known in the automotive parts business, and his wife moved to Mt. Juliet in 2015. Joe, then 62, died in 2016 after he was diagnosed with heart failure.
“He seemingly was super healthy,” said his widow, Lillian “He had retired, but dabbled in the auto aftermarket after retirement. It happened quickly.”
Joe was a tall, brawny guy with no previous symptoms. Lillian said he started having shortness of breath and swollen ankles.
“We just thought it was associated with sports injuries,” Lillian said quietly. “He had more shortness of breath and fatigue that didn’t go away. He was always so careful with his eating habits and such. Then he was diagnosed with heart failure.”
While Joe was being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center (he had a Ventricular Assist Device implanted twice) he developed a blood clot and had the device removed and replaced. Lillian said he wasn’t able to overcome the second implant procedure. The ordeal led the family to plan the Papa Joe’s House project.
They have two children, Gabrielle, 35, and Joey, 33. Shepherd is Lillian’s son-in-law.
In the midst of her husband’s fight against heart failure, Lillian noticed many families came from far away to be with their loved ones during treatment.
“Joe’s room was full of family members, food and activities,” Lillian said. “But so many other patients were alone. We live so close to Nashville and could make the trip to visit and support. Others had to come to Vanderbilt from far away. We saw these families were suffering and had nowhere to stay.”
After Joe died, Lillian went on a mission to provide temporary housing and support for the families of patients who were being treated at Vanderbilt, St. Thomas and Centennial hospitals.
In three years, The Beretta Foundation has helped at least 75 families with car payments, meals, back utility bills, mortgage payments, hospital visitations, emotional support, temporary housing and hotel room payments.
Nashville’s Hospitality House, a place that provides temporary housing, has a waiting list, but The Beretta Foundation works with local hospitals to help families with the most urgent situations get a room there.
“When Joe’s heart failure happened to us, the most important thing we learned from the tragedy is we won’t let another family go through it without assistance,” Lillian said. “We were lucky in the sense we lived close to the hospital and had area friends and family to help out. We learned nobody was helping with non-medical needs.”
Currently, the foundation work is done out of Lillian’s home. A dinner in the Vines at Beretta Vineyards fundraiser for Papa Joe’s House recently raised $22,000.
Papa Joe’s House will be able to host at least six families at one time with a shared kitchen, laundry and room enough to have small events to raise awareness about heart disease.
The foundation has partnered with experts across many fields to help design the house with VAD patients in mind. The plans include community areas, handicap accessible bedrooms with private bathrooms, a physical therapy room and dining space. Hospital shuttle services are also planned.
“When we first started talking about building temporary lodging, the families told us they did not want to be in a city setting,” Lillian said. “Most families didn’t want to navigate the streets of Nashville, but wanted to be in a more rural setting during such an emotionally stressed time.”