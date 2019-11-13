A fire station on the north side of Mt. Juliet is closer to fruition after the city signed documents on Wednesday to purchase land for the facility near new Green Hill High School.
Mt. Juliet Mayor Ed Hagerty signed the documents to purchase 2.3 acres of land on Benton Douglas Parkway, City Commissioner Ray Justice said.
Justice said the land was purchased from Wilson County Schools for $201,000.
“It’s been three years of ongoing negotiation, working with the Board of Education to get it done,” Justice said.
The city is looking for the fire station to open next year. The next step is for it to hire an architect.
FDMJ Chief Jamie Luffman said the city of Mt. Juliet can build the station with about $2.7 million saved from the renegotiating of bonds.
Costs to operate and staff the new station will be discussed in the budget process next year, Luffman said. He said it’s a significant step to provide equal fire protection to the city’s north side.
“I am glad we got the land in the north,” Luffman said Wednesday afternoon. “This our first hurdle, staffing and operating will come next. But this is significant.”