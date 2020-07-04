Will cover outdoors & racing --
Main Street Media of Tennessee is pleased to welcome award-winning journalist Larry Woody to the pages of our publications.
Retired from The Tennessean, "Woodrow" is a three-time winner of the Tennessee Sports Writer of the Year award and is the author of several books, including "Along For The Ride".
Woody covered NASCAR from the early 1960s to late 2007 in addition to SEC sports, minor league baseball, the Tennessee Titans and the Vanderbilt Commodores.
He is a member of the Martin Methodist College Sports Hall Of Fame and the Tennessee Sports Writers Hall of Fame.
Woody will provide a regular outdoor content for our company and as NASCAR Cup racing returns to the Nashville Superspeedway, he will lead our motorsports coverage.
A native of Crossville, Woody is a graduate of both Martin Methodist and Belmont where he played collegiate tennis. A veteran, he served a two-year hitch in Vietnam as a combat infantryman with the US Army.
"Larry is an incredible story teller and writer," said MSM publisher Dave Gould. "I know our readers will enjoy reading his work."
Look for his first effort in the Wednesday, July 8 print edition of The Wilson Post.
Larry may be reached via email at -- larrywoody@gmail.