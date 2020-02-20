Ten members of the Tennessee House of Representatives participated in the “Spend A Day in My Wheels” Challenge earlier this month.
State Rep. Clark Boyd, R-Lebanon, organized the event to challenge the lawmakers to go about their normal daily activities using a wheelchair. The challenge aims to create awareness about the difficulties people with mobility devices have each day.
“I expected it to be difficult, but I had no idea how frustrating it could be to just simply get around. It’s really been an eye-opening experience,” said Boyd, chairman of the Consumer and Human Resources Committee.
The challenge was the idea of 14-year-old Alex Johnson, an eighth-grader at Friendship Christian School. He approached Boyd about hosting the event.
“I designed ‘Spend a Day in My Wheels’ to raise awareness for people with mobility devices,” Johnson said. “My challenge gives people a real-life perspective of the difficulties wheelchair users face on a daily basis. My hope is that through my challenge we can make the world more accessible.”
The Permobil Foundation in Lebanon provided wheelchairs for the challenge.