The decision about whether wearing masks as a possible COVID-19 precaution will be optional or mandated in Wilson County Schools may be decided by a lawsuit filed against the school board, the WCS board said Thursday night at a workshop.
The first day of school is Thursday, Aug. 5.
WCS attorney Lauren Bush said that WCS board attorney Mike Jennings told her that he didn’t want the board to discuss a mask policy until it spoke to him at Monday night’s scheduled meeting.
“As long as we’re under pending litigation with the lawsuit, there’s not a whole lot we can discuss about this,” Board Chairman Larry Tomlinson said at Thursday’s workshop. “That’s put a muzzle on us as far as what we can say. It could be used for or against us when we go to court.”
It could not yet be confirmed who filed the lawsuit or if it seeks to have a mask wearing requirement in the schools or require mask wearing to be optional for teachers and students.
WCS Health Services Supervisor Chuck Whitlock provided WCS Director of Schools Jeff Luttrell with information that showed the trend of COVID-19 in Wilson County is headed upward.
“I know we’re all concerned,” Luttrell told the board. “I’ve been in various discussion with directors around the state. We’re concerned with opening school back up and watching the numbers go up. That talk is prevalent every day. I’m hearing from people on both sides and it’s pretty much split down the middle. From my standpoint, I want the stakeholders, the teachers, staff, parents, grandparents and students to know we are always concerned with student safety. The last 16 months have been difficult, and I think we’re heading for more difficult times.”
Because the board voted to make mask wearing optional according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations at its July meeting, it will need to vote to change the policy, Bush said.
Board member Jamie Farough said she was concerned that students, whether wearing or not wearing a mask, could be singled out and distanced from the rest of the class more than the recommended three feet.
“Absolutely not,” Luttrell said, noting that it was about “respecting everyone, (whether or not they wear a mask under the current policy).”
This week, the CDC recommended school districts resume a mask requirement because of the rising number of virus cases across the country. The CDC had recommended earlier in the summer that mask-wearing could be optional in schools. Tennessee Education Commissioner Dr. Penny Schwinn said last week that mask rules are totally up to each county’s director of schools.
In his Director’s Report, Luttrell said that Stoner Creek Elementary K-5 students will begin the school year in the west wing of West Wilson Middle School which was not totally damaged by a 2020 tornado. West Wilson Middle sixth and seventh graders will begin classes at Mt. Juliet Middle School. West Wilson Middle eighth graders will begin the school year at Mt. Juliet High and Mt. Juliet Middle eighth graders will begin the school year at Green Hill High.
Luttrell said that the district projects to start the school year with 19,375 students in grades K-12. That is an increase of 584 students in the past two weeks. The total enrollment projection includes 1,199 kindergarten students, an increase of 173 from Luttrell’s report two weeks ago, he said.