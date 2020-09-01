After looking for something to do after her two daughters moved on to college, Melanie Ray found her voice. Her voice on stage, that is.
The Byars Dowdy Elementary School secretary turned to acting with Centerstage Theatre Company in Lebanon because “I was afraid of falling off the deep end when they went away to college, and knew I had to find something exclusively for me. I have been a single parent for (more than) 20 years and my entire life revolved around my children and their activities.”
Ray said she “took a leap of faith” and auditioned for “Steel Magnolias”.
“I tried out for every role, except Shelby, praying that they would give me something,” Ray said. “I about fell over when (Centerstage co-founder Mitchell Vantrease) called me that evening and offered me the leading role of M’Lynn. I kept asking him, ‘Are you sure? What if I can’t do this?!?’ Fortunately, they guided me along and I pulled it off.”
A performer in other shows with Centerstage, Ray said that she didn’t chose Centerstage, it chose her. She said she stays because of the way it accepts new people into the company.
“The entire purpose of Centerstage is to allow others to experience what it is like to put together a live production,” Ray said. “In each show we produce, there is always a rookie or two stepping out of their comfort zone and trying out theater life, whether it be on stage or behind the scenes. It’s an experience we want to share.”
Ray, who describes herself as a grown woman who still likes to pretend, said she keeps doing theatre in general because, “it keeps me sane. It keeps me laughing, and it gives me purpose.
“I found the longer monologues much easier than the short back-and-forth conversations. I suppose it’s easier for me to tell a story.”
In addition to acting with Centerstage, she’s had her hand in some of the company’s other productions.
In August Wilson’s “Fences”, Ray said, “I begged Mitchell and Brady (production manager Brady Quisberg) to let me do the props. The play was set in the 1950s and I took on the challenge with full force. It’s still one of my favorite productions. Being the ‘props mistress’ is, by far, my favorite role with Centerstage, especially if the play is set back in a different time era. I have been a stage manager for a couple of productions, and although rewarding, it is a lot of hard work and long nights. I like my sleep.”
Ray said she commits about 10 hours a week to the theatre if she is performing in a show.
“If backstage, I can pace myself at about two hours a week, until Tech Week,” she said. “Tech Week starts the Sunday before the first show, and everyone easily puts in (20 to 30 or more) hours in that week alone. Considering each of us holds a full-time job during the day, it’s truly exhausting. Thank goodness for adrenaline and determination.”
“Tech Week” is the first time the play is produced as if it were in front of a live audience. It is a way for the cast and crew to rehearse their roles.
Vantrease said that Ray has been “such an asset to the Centerstage family. She found her true calling working on props and done some phenomenal work for us. She epitomizes what community theater is and should be in this city. We want everyone to be involved in theater no matter what experience and background you might have.”
Ray said she “absolutely” gets butterflies before she performs.
“My mind wanders and I have a hard time focusing on stage,” she said. “I’m too busy thinking about my next line. It’s my downfall and I need to work on it because I have great respect for the written word and want to honor the playwrite with the exact words he/she has chosen.”
Ray said she has advice for those attending theatrical performances.
“If readers don’t get anything else out of this, I want them to know that reacting out loud or making eye contact is exactly what we (the actors) want and feed off of,” she said. “If you hear a snarky remark, laugh out loud even if you are the only one doing so. Feel free to laugh, cry, sigh out loud, or whatever you feel. We crave it.”