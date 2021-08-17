Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell announced the first phase of a new flood warning system for the city after a series of high-water situations in the last two years.
The flood warning system will use new technology to alert emergency officials of possible flood conditions, according to Bell.
Bell said he believes the system will allow officials to provide earlier warnings to Lebanon businesses and property owners downstream.
“In March, I saw firsthand the devastation the flood water caused to our businesses across the city of Lebanon,” Bell said. “We must be innovative in our approach to alleviate future flooding issues and be proactive in communicating to our businesses and residents of potential flooding headed their way.”
The city paid approximately $10,000 in the new flood warning system, comprised of three sensors which will communicate directly to a new software program that will alert city officials of potential flooding.
Phase 1 will include sensors near Stumpy Lane, Holloway Drive and Short Street. City officials will test the new technology over the next 60 days.
“The goal is to make a website available to the general public which will consist of a color-coding system and provide as much advance warning as possible for the flash flood type events we receive with intense rainfall,” Bell said.
Calibrating the sensors to predict actual water surface elevations and depths is key and will be a work in progress through the next few rainfall events, according to Bell.
Additional areas of town have also been identified as potential spots to use the new technology.
“I have toured the tunnel underneath the square on two occasions and have instructed our public works department to frequently clean out debris that could possibly hinder water flow,” Bell said.
Councilors and city officials discussed some flood mitigation and prevention options during a recent work session.
Lebanon Public Works Commissioner Jeff Baines said at the work session that the removal of the old Woolen Mills bridge could be the easiest item to execute.
Baines said The Mill owner Curt Gibbs owns the bridge. Baines said the city previously removed another bridge prior to Gibbs’ purchase of the property in 2005.
“That would make an impact in my mind. It really would,” said Bell.