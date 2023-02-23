The Lebanon City Council approved the first steps for a 2023 special census and an animal control facility during its most recent meeting.
The council approved $200,000 to go toward a consultant for a 2023 special census that city leaders hope would bring extra state revenue to the city.
“We do projections and Lebanon’s been growing fast as everybody knows,” said Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder, who said the census would tentatively be completed in March 2024.
Lebanon’s population rose to 38,431, according to 2020 census results, which is just under 6,000 more residents from the 2016 special census and more than 12,000 residents from the 2010 census.
Corder said the city is projected to have about 45,100 residents by July 2024.
“I’m going to say that we’re going to expect maybe 4,000-5,000 people added,” Corder said. “Essentially, if we break 6,000 new people, we get an extra $1 million a year until the next census. We think that’s going to be worth it.”
Cities in Tennessee receive state funds, known as State Shared Revenues, based on certified population figures.
Lebanon Finance Director Stuart Lawson said the census is a critical piece in receiving the additional funding.
“The more they collect and the more people that you have, then that’s more funding that you will receive,” Lawson said.
The council also approved $225,000 for the design of an animal control facility to be located at 335 W. Baddour Parkway near the Lebanon WeGo commuter train station. Goodwyn Mills Cawood is the design firm.
The agreement with Goodwyn calls for a one-story, 4,600-5,000-square-foot facility.
Plans call for the facility to contain 10 adoption kennels, 40 holding kennels, 10 quarantine kennels, exam room, a workroom that will contain laundry, dishwasher, and wash bays, staff showers, six offices, viewing rooms and outdoor kennel runs.
The group also approved outside legal counsel for environmental issues related to the ZF Active (formerly TRW) property.
The facility ceased operations last year after more than 50 years at the West Baddour Parkway location.
Lebanon attorney Andy Wright and Lebanon Public Services Commissioner Jeff Baines met with an environmental consultant and environmental attorney a few weeks ago to discuss issues at the property.
Baines said the city owns 35 acres of the property, while ZF owns nine acres.
“It’s a really weird situation,” Baines said.
“Whether we keep it and use it or whether we try to sell the property or whatever, we’re going to have potentially a plethora of environmental issues just from chemical runoff all these decades,” Wright said.
The consultant, Bart Kempf with Bradley Arant Boult Cummings, will be the consultant and navigate city officials through EPA processes and help identify potential funding that could help alleviate potential issues.