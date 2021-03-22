The Lebanon City Council approved a pair of ordinances involving a potential townhome development on North Castle Heights Avenue and cemetery repairs throughout the city.
The group approved the second reading of a rezoning request for 10 acres on North Castle Heights from low-density residential to high-density residential for a potential DR Horton townhome development.
The potential development is adjacent to Castle Heights Elementary School and across the street from Cedar Station Townhomes, a 163-unit, 14-acre DR Horton development that is under construction.
Lebanon Planning Commission members and Lebanon City councilors have discussed the potential of traffic issues on Castle Heights Avenue due to school traffic with Castle Heights Avenue, Walter J. Baird Middle School and Coles Ferry Elementary School within a mile of the development.
Ward 1 Councilor Joey Carmack said he’s met with DR Horton representatives and school officials, including Lebanon Special School District Director of Schools Scott Benson, and received assurance that future traffic plans would be developed to minimize potential traffic issues from the two townhomes and three schools.
DR Horton land acquisition manager Patrick Pitts estimates it will take two or three months until the group, in conjunction with Civil Site Design Group, submits preliminary plat plans.
The council also approved a budget amendment of $94,680 to cover the cost of repairs and setting stones at Cedar Grove, Rest Hill and Greenwood cemeteries due to the March 2020 tornado.
West Tree Service will repair the cemeteries, which includes 186 headstones at Greenwood, 175 headstones at Cedar Grove and 48 headstones at Rest Hill.
Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said he worked with R.T. Baldwin, Lebanon’s special projects administrator, to survey more than 1,200 headstones, document repair assessments and capture drone footage to develop a plan to repair the sites.
Cedar Grove began at its Maple Street location in 1846 and has more than 8,000 burials. The cemetery is the grave site for several historical figures, including former Tennessee Gov. William Bowen Campbell, Cumberland University co-founder Robert Caruthers and Confederate Gen. Robert Hatton, who has a statue erected in the Lebanon Square.
The 7.7-acre Rest Hills Cemetery served as the only burial site for African Americans in Lebanon from 1869 to 1933 when they were not allowed to be buried in the city cemetery.
The cemetery is the resting place for some of the original African-American residents of Lebanon. The cemetery was recognized on the National Register of Historic Places in 1993.