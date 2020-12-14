The Lebanon Sidewalk, Bike and Trail Committee took its next step in creating a master plan for connectivity, access and upgrades throughout the city last week after an approval from the Lebanon City Council.
The council approved the creation of the Sidewalk, Bike Trails Master Plan during its most recent meeting, which allows the Lebanon Planning Department and Sidewalk, Bike and Trails Committee more flexibility in creating a plan for the city.
Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder said the department has been working on the plan in-house, but sought council approval for the plan’s creation for various reasons.
“It’s really just a formal thing. We don’t want anybody blindsided,” Corder said. “I do think we can do it all in-house.”
The council approval will allow the department and committee to pay for certain aspects of the project, such as design, printing or other similar costs. The department has a 109-page rough draft of the potential Sidewalk, Bike and Trails Master Plan that shows the layout of the plan, according to Corder. He said the draft would receive several revision, additions and subtractions before it is introduced.
The Lebanon City Council agreed to form the committee last year to advise, recommend and oversee aspects of altering and creating sidewalks, bike lanes and trails in the city. The seven-person committee will recommend the location to the Planning Commission and City Council for sidewalks, bike lanes and trails within the city. It will also develop and update the plan to create a network which links open space, parks and other public facilities and neighborhoods.
Corder and the committee have also discussed walking several areas of the city as the plan is formulated, but did not specify a timeline for the plan’s development.