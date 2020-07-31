The Lebanon City Council has approved a two-year lease extension with Wilson United Soccer League at the Lebanon Municipal Airport and an amended rezoning request for a residential development on about 122 acres near State Route 109.
The extension comes as league officials, city officials and the Lebanon Sports Complex Committee continue to discuss a potential sports complex along Highway 231, which would become the new home for the Wilson United Soccer League, if completed.
Nashville engineering and architecture service firm Barge Design Solutions gave the committee an initial estimate of $36 million to complete the facility, which prompted it to explore options related to building the complex in multiple phases.
Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash said the committee would likely meet again in the coming month as it has not met in months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The preliminary sketches for the complex include soccer, baseball and softball fields, as well as playground areas. The city purchased the land for the complex earlier this year for $2.5 million.
Phase I includes five soccer fields, includes one turf field, which are estimated to cost $6.7 million to $7.5 million. Committee members said the phase is the closest to a necessity because of space limitations at the current league complex near the airport.
The Lebanon Planning Commission had given a negative recommendation last month to the original request by Beazer Homes to rezone about 122 acres along Hickory Ridge Road to a medium and high-density residential zone.
The current zoning allows a minimum lot size of 9,000 square feet. Beazer’s plans called for 747 units on the 122 acres, which included 121 lots featuring two villas per lot, 238 single-family units on 4,000 square-foot lots and 267 single-family units on 7,000 square-foot lots.
“We’ve talked in length with the community and have had a community meeting and talked with the councilman, and also, as we went through planning, we feel like it would be a better fit for the future homeowners and the community,” Will Smith with Beazer Homes said.