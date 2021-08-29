The Lebanon Planning Commission approved the site plan for a disputed portion of a development at the corner of State Route 109 and Franklin Road after it first appeared before the group three years ago and as recently as June.
The planning commission approved a site plan in 2018 for the then-Richland South development, advertised as a 44-acre, 224-unit gated duplex community. In December of 2018, Hoss Mousavi, of Richland South, sold the property to JCF Living.
JCF Living advertises “housements” products, which are “the crossroads between apartments and single-family rentals,” according to the company’s website.
JCF officials submitted an amended site plan to the city’s planning department in June for the Urban Silos of Lebanon amenity center after the center was changed in subsequent revisions of the plans.
Mike Wrye of Lose Design noted revisions sometimes occur after planning commission approval for various reasons. He said the location of the amenity center shifted based on grading aspects of the original location.
Wrye noted the change was approved by planning staff, a grading permit was issued, and construction commenced. He said about three months prior to the June meeting, he received notification from city staff regarding a neighbor complaint.
Wrye said JCF Living officials agreed during the June meeting to push the building further away from the property line than what was approved by city staff.
Anna Lehman said she was surprised to see the amenity center so close to her house, noting the original plans had the center below a 50-foot drop at the end of her property.
The group denied the revised plans at the June meeting.
Planners also approved:
• Zoning changes for about 130 acres of land near Wilson Central High School and Interstate 40 for Prologis LP. Prologis acquires, develops and maintains logistics real estate across the country and some international markets.
• Preliminary plat plans for Lynnwood, a 126-lot subdivision on about 62 acres on Hartsville Pike. The subdivision will surround the eastern portion of the Johnson Heights subdivision and the southern border of the Church of God Worship and Ministry Center, which is south of the Johnson Heights subdivision.
• Site plan for Leeville Pike Townhomes, a 101-unit development on about 18 acres on Leeville Pike. The development is located across Leeville Pike from Lebanon Municipal Airport and east of Winfree Bryant Middle School.