The Lebanon City Council again approved a pair of zoning changes during its most recent meeting after the items caused the city to face a lawsuit from a resident.
The rezoning changes involved three properties — 113 S. Greenwood St., 118 S. Greenwood St. and 110 S. Hatton Ave. — that received positive votes from the council earlier this year. A lawsuit filed by resident Lori Hicks said Councilor Camille Burdine violated the Tennessee Open Meeting Act.
Hicks’ lawsuit focused on emails sent from Burdine to fellow councilors earlier this year indicating why she intended to vote in favor of the rezoning requests. Hicks said she believed the emails constituted deliberation with other council members outside of a public forum, which is a violation of the Tennessee Open Meetings Act.
The open meetings statute prohibits using electronic communication to “decide or deliberate public business in circumvention of the spirit or requirements” of the Open Meetings Act, according to Tennessee Coalition for Open Government executive director Deborah Fisher.
Hicks filed the lawsuit after she said the city ignored her concerns and requests related to violations, which included Hicks and her husband being barred from a council budget work session which city officials acknowledged was a mistake.
As a part of an agreement between the parties, the council had to revisit the items and receive open meeting law training.
Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash acknowledged the situation and waived the usual three-minute time limit on discussions during the public hearing portion of the meeting.
Hicks voiced her concerns about the rezoning on South Hatton Avenue, which she said leaves surrounding property owners with an uncertain future.
“These people just want to be able to enjoy their homes with the families and not have to worry about commercial development in their backyard,” she said.
Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder said the Lebanon Planning Commission recommended denial of the rezoning, but said it falls under the city’s future land use plan for the area.
“We’ve worked very hard to restore the preservation of this property,” said Dori Mitchell, who partnered with DeAnna Dodd to restore the property. “This property has been surrounded by commercial businesses. We’ve promoted it as a commercial property on the MLS listing, as well as the residential.”
“It’s a mixed-use area. That is on our land use plan. There’s an office professional on every street going down the first house in,” Burdine said. “I don’t think it’s going to be detrimental to that neighborhood.”
Councilor Joey Carmack said he visited the property with Mitchell and was impressed with the final product.
“I think it’s the perfect example of office professional,” Carmack said. “They did a fantastic job upgrading it. It’s beautiful inside.”
Resident Mike Ybarra spoke on behalf of the South Greenwood properties and said the rezoning would fit the feel of the neighborhood.
“Where this property is, it’s total commercial. I can see commercial buildings from that porch — the back doors of the strip malls that have been put in on Gay Street,” he said. “To say that by being commercial, we are interrupting the residential feel of the neighborhood, I think is not correct for his situation.”