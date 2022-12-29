Residents along a portion of Lebanon's southern boundaries can expect changes after the Lebanon Planning Commission approved 12 rezoning items for Pinhook Road during its most recent meeting.
Pinhook Road lies between West Old Murfreesboro Road and Old Shannon Road.
Suncrest Real Estate requested nine of the items, which included future land use plan amendments, plan of services and annexation and zoning changes to about 26 acres of land at three addresses on Pinhook Road.
The planning commission also approved three requests by Young’s Rental for about 46 acres of land at 1084 and 1088 Pinhook Rd., which also included a future land use plan amendment, plan of services and annexation and zoning change.
The Lebanon Planning staff approved of the requests with minimal comment and the planners’ votes were unanimous. However, some residents voiced concerns about the various changes to the area.
“It doesn’t make me happy that so much of this land is being piecemealed up and down Pinhook Road as it is,” Pinhook Road resident Stephanie Gail Purtee said. “There will be a lane and three houses and then a small lot and three houses. What’s going to happen to those of us that choose to maintain our lifestyle there?”
The Lebanon Planning Commission also approved a site plan for Elevate Coffee, which would occupy less than an acre at 605 S. Cumberland St. adjacent to Murphy Express.
Elevate, which has a location in Hermitage at the intersection of Highway 70 and Tulip Grove Road, features a drive-thru window on two sides of the small building side with no inside access for customers.
The facility is 350 square feet and 13 feet wide. The menu features coffee, tea, chillers, drinks for children, lotus drinks and breakfast food.