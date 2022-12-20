“You’re lying!”
Those were the first words that flew from the lips of waitress Savannah Lafever after Lebanon’s Harry Sandidge handed her an envelope and told her it held a tip of $5,100.
She then hugged him as tears of joy streamed down both their cheeks.
Lafever, 22, of Baxter, has been a waitress at Rose Garden Restaurant owned by her mother in the Silver Point community of Putnam County since she was 12. The big tip was mostly $100 bills chipped in by 33 customers from Wilson County that she served breakfast to last Saturday. The tip was collected and planned before the group’s arrival at the restaurant, continuing the group’s tradition to demonstrate the Christmas spirit.
“You see a lot of stuff like this on the internet at a mom-and-pop restaurant but never think it will happen to you. It was very gratifying,” said Lafever, who, after coming to her senses, told the group, “Everybody line up and let me give you a hug.”
The group of magnanimous givers was spearheaded by D.W. Sharp, who operates Sharp Truck Sales in Lebanon. He and a handful of other men initiated the Christmas tipping tradition in 2016.
“This was something the Lord put on my heart seven years ago. I was in prayer, and God put it on me that we should serve those who serve us. It dawned on me that waitresses have to wait on people for a living. They depend on being of good cheer to get a tip. Even when they feel bad they have to feel good. To me that is a reflection of Christian folks. We should try to be like Christ all the time,” said Sharp.
“I told my friend Harry Sandidge about this and asked him if he and some of the other men in our weekly Bible study group (it meets at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at Sharp Auto Sales) would be interested in going with me to Waffle House. We planned to give $500 to a waitress. Harry had the idea that we should give everyone working there a hundred dollars apiece so we would not hurt anybody’s feelings, so we did.
“But that was not really what I thought God wanted. I thought if we gave this gift to one individual they would be so impacted that they would never forget and would talk about the goodness of God for the rest of their lives.”
Sandidge said, “We started out trying to do it in Wilson County, and we run out of restaurants, so we started going out of county. We didn’t want to go much to fast-food services and have now decided to give the tip to one person. A lot of men in our Bible study help sponsor it and some outsiders contribute to it. We want no glory from this but want people to know how good God is and that we all need him.”
The restaurant tradition
Explaining the progression of restaurants and the increase in the amount of the tip, Sandidge said, “First we went to the Waffle House in Lebanon. There were three or four waitresses and the guy at the grill. We gave each one of them $100. They couldn’t believe it. We got a blessing and they did too.
“The second year we gave around $900 to one waitress at Shoney’s. Her car was broke down and she said it couldn’t have happened at a better time. The third year was at Cracker Barrel, and we divided close to $2,500 among two waitresses.
“The next year we ate at Watertown’s Depot Junction and gave one waitress right at $3,000. She broke down and cried. Afterward the owner told us that she had three small children that she was trying to support on her own and that it couldn’t happen to a better person.
“In 2020, we went to Keller’s in Castalian Springs and gave a waitress around $3,500. She was just overwhelmed. Most of the time they kind of break down and can’t believe that all these people care so much.
“Last year we went to the Pleasant Shade Cafe in Smith County. A young woman going to college was waiting on us, and then this lady come out of the kitchen and tried to help her serve. That was when we found out it was her mother. So, the money, about $4,000, went to the family and to help the waitress with her college education. They were real appreciative of it.”
Sharp invites people to the annual breakfast and, while most choose to chip in for the tip, no one is required to do, and he buys everybody’s breakfast.
Sharp explained that when they arrive at the restaurant, “We gather in the parking lot and pray and ask God to send us to the right person. We don’t want to know who the waitress is, and we don’t give our names to nobody. We read the Christmas story out of the book of Luke publicly. We pray publicly, and Harry makes the presentation to the waitress.”
Someone from the group calls the restaurant the day before their visit and reserves an area for a large group with the request that only one waitress serve them.
Sure enough, when the group was seated Saturday morning, Deanna Allison read the biblical birth story of Jesus and Vicki Piper sang “Silent Night.” After Sandidge gave Lafever the tip, Sharp led a prayer blessing “this young lady who has served us today.”
Lafever, a business student at Vol State Community College in Cookeville, said, “I literally grew up here. I’ve been a waitress since I was 12. I’ve had quite a bit of practice. I think I could do this in my sleep.”
As for the tip, after hugging every man and woman in the group, she said, “I think I will use it to pay my last semester of college and the rest will go into savings.”