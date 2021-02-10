Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Areas of freezing rain possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Overcast. High around 40F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.