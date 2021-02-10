Some Lebanon cemeteries which were damaged during last year’s tornado or deteriorated over the years may receive some repairs soon.
Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said the city would accept bids until Feb. 18 for the repair of hundreds of headstones at Cedar Grove, Rest Hills and Greenwood cemeteries.
“Once we open those bids, we’ll get somebody to come in and start working on the headstones,” Bell said. “We had several headstones that were damaged during the tornado at Cedar Grove. We’ve also had headstones that are damaged just from years of neglect.”
Bell said he’s worked with R.T. Baldwin, Lebanon’s special projects administrator, to survey more than 1,200 headstones, document repair assessments and capture drone footage to develop a plan to repair the sites.
Baldwin said Cedar Grove, located on South Maple Street, has 236 headstones that need repairs; Greenwood, located on West Adams Street, has 208 headstones that need repairs; and Rest Hills, located on Trousdale Ferry Pike, has 92 headstones that need repairs.
“These are the numbers we came up with,” Baldwin said. “They might change slightly once the project is under way.”
Cedar Grove began at its Maple Street location in 1846 and has more than 8,000 burials. The cemetery is the grave site for several historical figures, including former Tennessee Gov. William Bowen Campbell, Cumberland University co-founder Robert Caruthers and Confederate Gen. Robert Hatton, who has a statue erected in the Lebanon Square.
The 7.7-acre Rest Hills Cemetery served as the only burial site for African Americans in Lebanon from 1869 to 1933 when Blacks were not allowed to be buried in the city cemetery.
The cemetery is the resting place for some of the original African-American residents of Lebanon and prominent black figures, including B.B. Manson, an original trustee of the Rest Hill land; Jake Owen, an 1898 delegate to the Congressional district and state Republican conventions; and Martin Manson, a state convention delegate in 1888.
However, it is likely a majority of Black citizens buried at Rest Hills never had a grave marker and their identities may never be known.
The cemetery was recognized on the National Register of Historic Places in 1993.
“There is a lot of history in these cemeteries and it is important that we maintain them,” Bell said. “I am impressed by the amount of time that has been put into this project.”