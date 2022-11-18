Five Oaks

The Lebanon City Council has limited future residential development in the Five Oaks subdivision with a rezoning ordinance.

 FILE

Five Oaks residents will likely sleep better after the Lebanon City Council unanimously approved a rezoning request that would limit future residential development in the Ward 6 subdivision on the west side of the city.

The rezoning request specifically targets the Five Oaks golf course, which has been the focus of residents’ concerns regarding future development. The change caps the number of dwelling units allowed in Five Oaks to 563 and no less than 206 acres for a golf course, amenities or open space.