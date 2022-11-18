Five Oaks residents will likely sleep better after the Lebanon City Council unanimously approved a rezoning request that would limit future residential development in the Ward 6 subdivision on the west side of the city.
The rezoning request specifically targets the Five Oaks golf course, which has been the focus of residents’ concerns regarding future development. The change caps the number of dwelling units allowed in Five Oaks to 563 and no less than 206 acres for a golf course, amenities or open space.
Phil Morehead, president of one of the four Five Oaks homeowners’ associations, said the golf course is an important piece of Five Oaks and the city, and the rezoning would protect the area.
The rezoning request was partially fueled by a growing feeling of distrust between Five Oaks homeowners and residents.
“Everything we’ve been told maybe didn’t happen, or happened differently than what we were told,” resident Tony Caracciolo said. “What we’d like to do here is be sure of what’s going to happen with this land in the future.”
Rob Doby and John Cochran purchased the Five Oaks Country Club in 2019 and said they had no intention of closing the golf course and sought to move amenities closer to the clubhouse.
“I don’t have a problem with the golf course being protected open space per say,” Doby said. “It’s never been our intention that the Five Oaks Golf Course be anything other than the Five Oaks Golf Course.”
Cochran said a golf course typically requires 150-170 acres, while the Five Oaks course is 208 acres.
“We’re acting very fast and very quick to just blanket our entire ownership outside of the golf course,” Cochran said.
Colin Hagerty said he’s spent 35 years analyzing golf courses and real estate developments and said the rezoning request could have unintended consequences.
“I was asked in the spring by the Five Oaks club to come and look at the property. When I stood on that hill and looked at the view, I thought it was one of the finest properties I’d ever seen around the world,” he said. “The risk of this zoning thing today makes it harder to attract investment and ideas and really cool people to the site.”
Councilor Chris Crowell discussed the Rowland Farms development on Leeville Pike.
In 2016 the Lebanon City Council approved a rezoning request on Leeville Pike for Fleming Homes for a 55-home subdivision called Rowland Farms. The plans were met with pushback from nearby residents, including Crowell, who voiced opposition to the plans as a private citizen.
The council ultimately approved the rezoning request with the understanding it would be an elderly community where residents own their homes after Fleming Homes met with neighbors.
However, American Homes 4 Rent, a California-based real estate investment trust, bought the property and constructed Rowland Farms as a rental community, sparking outrage from nearby residents and some city leaders.
American Homes 4 Rent did not need to appear before the Lebanon Planning Commission nor Lebanon City Council due to the allowances of the zone that came with the rezoning in 2016.
“We don’t need to let that sort of thing happen in our city again if we can help it because the developer is going to respond to the market and the economy, and that’s their right. Guess what? It’s our right to be able to zone it appropriately, as well,” Crowell said.