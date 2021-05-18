The Lebanon City Council will focus on soccer facilities if plans are approved for a new sports complex after the Lebanon Sports Complex Committee made its presentation to the city’s budgeting body.
The committee made its presentation about 25 months after the group began creating a concept for a sports complex after the city purchased 150 acres of land on Highway 231 just south of Stumpy Lane for $2.5 million.
“We were not charged with paying for it or anything like that. We don’t have a vote,” sports committee member Rick Smith said. “All we’re doing is recommending what we think will be a good idea for a park.”
Smith said the committee initially received an estimate of $36 million from Nashville engineering and architecture service firm Barge Design Solutions to build the park. The initial plans included soccer, baseball and softball fields, as well as playground and recreation areas, including a walking trail. The group said the estimate is likely below current costs of construction.
The sports complex committee, which shifted to a phased approach to building the complex, narrowed its focus to soccer facilities for the initial phase during its final meeting last month. The sentiment continued during the council’s work session on the complex plans.
“That $36 million park will probably cost between $40-$42 million to build minimum because of increased costs,” said Smith, noting Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell voiced his support for a soccer-driven first phase, which would likely include four grass soccer fields and one turf field.
At the time, Phase I was estimated to cost $6.7 million to $7.5 million.
“The reason for building soccer is pretty simple. I’m sure most of you have been out to the airport on a Saturday and watched them play soccer. There’s 300 cars out there crammed into a small area playing soccer with hundreds of kids, and what’s surrounding them? Airplanes,” Smith said.
Smith said when the city began playing at the airport decades ago, the airport did not have a lot of airplane traffic, which has drastically changed as it continues to grow.
“You go out there now, you can watch planes take off on a constant basis while you’re playing. The (Federal Aviation Administration), I’m sure, would never approve a soccer field adjacent to an airport at the present time. They’d just laugh at you,” he said.
The council will likely introduce a budget amendment to fund the design of the first phase, but a date has not been set for the ordinance’s introduction.
James Herron, representing Wilson United Soccer League, said the move to the potential sports complex has benefits beyond safety, noting the league has 1,100 participants for this year’s spring league, and has seen a surge of Mt. Juliet participants.
He also noted the current complex has three fields and two makeshift fields.
“This would help us dramatically. The main thing that would help us is lights,” Herron said. “Where we are we can’t have lights, right now. The ability to have five lit soccer fields allows us to expand and play during the week. We can play Saturday night and Sunday night.”
Bell said he figured the city could fund the entire project through a 20-cent property tax increase or partially, which includes soccer and some baseball and softball fields, through a 14-cent property tax increase.
“As mayor, that’s not something that I’m going to propose is that kind of a tax increase. I’m just not going to do it, and quite frankly, I don’t think the city council would ever agree with it if we did,” Bell said last month.
Councilors Jeni Lind Brinkman, Camille Burdine and Chris Crowell voiced their opinions during the work session.
“I think the smart move, and I agree with the mayor, is to move forward with the soccer fields. It’s addressing a need that we know has to be taken care of,” Brinkman said.
Crowell said he supported the vision for the park, but cautioned city leaders to think before adding more debt to the city’s books.
“Basically, we have tripled the city’s debt in the last six years. Now, it wasn’t waste … it went to police, fire and vital services,” Crowell said.
“I really think that we have to be careful about adding more debt to the city’s balance sheet, and we need to explore, frankly, new sources of revenue. In this budget, we had department heads come to us and said, ‘We need more people,’ and we said, ‘No. We can’t do it right now.”
Some of the committee members were pessimistic the sports complex would ever feature sports beyond soccer if they were not included in the initial approval.
“I see this being nothing but a soccer park now. As they continue to grow, they’re just going to need more fields. It’s just going to be, ‘Well we got the land. Here.’ It’ll just be more soccer,” Lebanon Girls Softball Association President Wayne Oakley said. “That’s why I say baseball and softball will never be built here at this complex if we don’t do it now.”