The Lebanon City Council approved a pair of transportation-related items during its most recent meeting.
The group approved a 20 percent increase to the Lebanon Municipal Airport’s lease rates for Rows A and B of its T-hangar. Another 20 percent increase is set for 2024.
The increase comes as airport leaders search for new revenue following the Tennessee Department of Transportation Aeronautics Division’s decision to cut state funding for municipal airports.
Row A’s current rate of $200 per month will increase to $240 per month next year. That rate will climb to $288 per month in 2024.
Row B’s current rate of $245 per month will increase to $294 per month in January. Those rates will increase to $352.80 per month in 2024.
The Lebanon Airport Commission and Lebanon City Council have discussed for months the appropriate increase to maximize revenue while also staying competitive and loyal to pilots.
“What they have requested is a good medium for a first step for our new future,” Direct Flight Solutions owner Heather Bay said.
Bridges inspection
The council also approved more than $21,000 for services from Gresham Smith to inspect, evaluate and report on seven bridges throughout the city.
The bridges are Leeville Pike over Bartons Creek, Westland Drive over Branch Creek, North Hammond Avenue over Tarver Branch, Martha-Leeville Road over Cedar Creek, Newby Street over Sinking Creek and Hickory Ridge Road over Bartons Creek and structure on Woodside Drive.
Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said city engineering staff identified the bridges and said the bridges could need repair or no work at all.
“We won’t know until we get there, but our staff felt it was time to do that,” Bell said.
Gresham Smith staff will describe conditions, necessary repairs, if any, develop cost estimates and provide a recommended priority of the bridges.
Councilor Fred Burton questioned why city engineers could not do the bridge work. Lebanon Public Works Director Jeff Baines said the work goes beyond their qualifications.
“Engineers have to work in their qualification areas,” Baines said. “This is a pretty special science.”