The Lebanon City Council has approved a rezoning request for land on North Castle Heights Avenue that could be the first step in bringing a second DR Horton townhome development to the roadway.
The council approved a rezoning request on first reading for 10 acres of land from low-density residential to high-density residential for the potential development.
The new potential development is adjacent to Castle Heights Elementary School and across the street from Cedar Station Townhomes, a 163-unit, 14-acre DR Horton development that is under construction.
Lebanon Planning Commission members and Lebanon City councilors discussed the potential of traffic issues on Castle Heights Avenue due to school traffic with Castle Heights Avenue, Walter J. Baird Middle School and Coles Ferry Elementary School within a mile of the development.
An entrance to Cedar Station is positioned on Castle Heights and a potential entrance for the new townhome development would be across the street from that entrance.
Ward 1 Councilor Joey Carmack said he had a meeting with DR Horton representatives and school officials, including Lebanon Special School District Director of Schools Scott Benson, about the potential traffic issues.
“(DR Horton personnel) are willing to work with the city and the school system with the traffic issue. They are very mindful of that. They have engineers looking at what they can help the city with to make it easier for the traffic to go through there — different outlets to different areas,” Carmack said.
Carmack said he expects DR Horton to present a plan to him and Benson prior to the second reading of the ordinance, which is scheduled for March 16.
Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder said he believed there could be an opportunity to alleviate some issues with school traffic in the area with other entrance options.
DR Horton land acquisition manager Patrick Pitts said plans are still being developed and estimates it will take two or three months until the group, in conjunction with Civil Site Design Group, submits preliminary plat plans to the city’s planning department.
“We’ve just had a recent opportunity to acquire this property, so we haven’t fully developed a plan for it yet. This would be a new townhome project we haven’t built in Nashville yet,” Pitts said.
Pitts said the development would be “more upscale” than other DR Horton developments in Lebanon. Other DR Horton developments in Lebanon include Villages of Hunters Point and Woodbridge Glen.