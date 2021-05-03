The Lebanon City Council heads for its first reading of the proposed 2021-2022 fiscal year budget after it recently completed a series of budget work sessions.
Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said a date for the first reading has not been set as city officials await official property reassessment figures from the State of Tennessee, which he expects could arrive at any moment.
The work sessions covered all city departments, with some receiving more analysis than others based on needs and requested changes.
The proposed budget includes a 1.5 percent pay adjustment for city employees after Lebanon Human Resources Director Sylvia Reichle said a recent pay study showed some city positions were below the average market rate. The city adjusted pay rates based on pay studies in 2016 and 2018.
The city settled on a 1.5 percent increase in the budget instead of a 3 percent increase based on the number of additional personnel requested by some department leaders.
“People requested more positions than what’s in (the proposed budget), but there are additional positions in here across different departments,” Bell said.
The proposed budget includes three additional firefighters for the Lebanon Fire Department, which Lebanon Fire Chief Chris Dowell said is short of the 12 additional firefighters he requested.
“I asked for 12 and I got 3,” said Dowell, who pointed to the department’s ongoing battle with overtime. “I’m already behind and we’re never going to catch up for the simple fact we can’t do three and catch up.”
Dowell said figures on calls for service from January through the end of March has continued to rise over recent years. Dowell said the number of calls in the timespan in 2018 was 948 and rose to 1,485 in 2019, 1,695 last year and reached 1,730 this year.
The budget also includes a potential change to the “call back” policy adopted by departments that require employees to be on standby at all times in case of emergencies.
The employees receive compensation for working when they are called back when they weren’t scheduled, as well as “call back” pay.
Reichle said the practice currently allows for people to receive an overtime premium earning when no overtime has been worked, which generated an additional $188,000 in additional overtime premiums in 2020.
The change would allow for overtime premium earnings only when overtime is worked.
The budget also includes $500,000 to finish the city’s public work department move to the former L.R. Jones Police Department, located at 406 Tennessee Blvd.
The renovations will include cleaning and painting the exterior, relocation of some walls and doors, additional of a vertical lift for accessibility, new HVAC system, interior painting, generator relocation, upgraded lighting, new restrooms, and new flooring and ceiling tiles.
The building will house Lebanon Public Works Administrator Lee Clark and his supervisory and administration teams. It will also house the traffic management center, which will be a centralized location for management and operations of traffic signals throughout the city.
Other aspects of the proposed budget include $35,000 for donations to non-profit organizations in the city, $18,000 for the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center for improvements, a decrease in mayoral discretionary spending and updated software in the mayor’s department, which will be beneficial to Lebanon Grant Coordinator Anthony Tate, who has brought in about $2.4 million in his two years with the city, according to Lebanon mayoral assistant Debbie Jessen.
Lebanon Finance Director Stuart Lawson said local option sales tax revenues are budgeted at $15.5 million, which is an increase of 22 percent from the previous year and 23.5 percent increase from two years ago. He said the city’s total sales tax revenue is $18.4 million, which includes funds from the state.
Property tax revenue is budgeted at $10.7 million, an increase of 1.6 percent from last year.
Lawson said sales tax revenue and property tax revenue make up 43 percent and 25 percent of the budgeted revenue, respectively.
Councilors questioned Lawson during the initial budget session about projected revenues, primarily what makes up the biggest increase for the year prior.
“The major one would be the sales tax revenue. Since May of 2020 when we added the half-cent sales tax adjustment, we’ve averaged roughly close to ($1.5 million sales tax revenue per month) over that period,” Lawson said. “What I have proposed with this $15.5 million, we need to average ($1.3 million) for each month to reach our projected revenue.”