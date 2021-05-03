Today

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 78F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.