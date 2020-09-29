Lebanon officials closed city hall Monday after eight administrative employees tested positive for COVID-19 following Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash’s positive COVID-19 test more than a week ago.
“Under Mayor Ash’s direction, the city has closed down that building and have sent everyone home. The building will be decontaminated immediately and will not be available for staff or public use to allow any infected employees to come out of quarantine and to protect the wellbeing of others,” Lebanon mayoral assistant Debbie Jessen said.
The Mitchell House, located at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave., will be closed to the public temporarily, but will remain accessible via the drive-thru, according to Jessen.
City employees who work as inspectors and are asymptomatic will continue to work remotely or from their vehicles for at least 24 days to allow time for symptoms to show, and all city meetings will be held virtually, according to Jessen.
Ash remains under quarantine after he tested positive Sept. 19.
Ash said he went to his doctor on recommendation from his physician and took the test. He said he was called two days later and told that he had tested positive. He self-quarantined after taking the test.