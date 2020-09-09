Three people died Tuesday morning after an aircraft connected to a Lebanon airplane club crashed in McMinnville after a series of flights earlier in the day.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Department identified the three victims as Jessica N. Wright, 37; Scott Bumpus, 53; and Shellie D. Huether, 45. All three were members of the Tennessee Air National Guard unit stationed in Nashville, Lt. Col. Chris Messina confirmed.
The Federal Aviation Administration’s initial incident report listed the crash as an accident that occurred under unknown circumstances.
The Piper PA-28 airplane, which is registered to the Lebanon Flying Club, crashed near the Warren County Memorial Airport, and the ongoing investigation is being conducted by the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board.
“Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and the aviation community,” Lebanon Airport Manager Heather Bay said. “Regarding (Tuesday’s) tragic aircraft accident in McMinnville, I can confirm that the aircraft in question took off from the Lebanon Municipal Airport earlier in the day and flew to couple other area airfields before the crash.”
Lebanon Flying Club President Gary Piper said he did not have enough information about the situation to comment, including whether or not the plane was a rental from the club.