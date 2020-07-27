Eddie Conrad, the owner of Lebanon business Conrad Construction, passed away Monday from injuries sustained in a car wreck last Tuesday, family friend Candy Lackey said.
In a social media post Monday afternoon, Lackey said that Conrad was removed from a life-support system at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
In the post, Lackey said that the decision was reached after discussions with doctors and Conrad’s wife, Joslyn.
“Eddie was, is, and will always be an inspiration to everyone that knew him and a true blessing from God to all that loved him. He will be missed dearly,” Lackey said.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the multi-vehicle crash on Sparta Pike caused multiple injuries to both Conrads. Also, some younger family members were treated and released from Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
The Conrads were initially listed in critical condition. As of Saturday, Joslyn’s condition had significantly improved.
Lebanon councilors offered support to the Conrad family during its monthly meeting last week.
“They’re personal friends of mine, and I hate what has happened to them,” Councilor Joey Carmack said.
Councilors Fred Burton, Camille Burdine and Chris Crowell also mentioned the family during the meeting.
At the Wilson County Schools meeting last Saturday, board chairman Larry Tomlinson asked the board members to keep the family in mind during a moment of silence at the beginning of the meeting. He said the Conrads have donated a lot of supplies and equipment to the school district over the years.