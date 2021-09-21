The Lebanon City Council will analyze the impact of additional city council seats because of population growth as the city continues its redistricting discussions.
The city’s population based on the 2020 census released this month is 38,431 residents, which is an increase of more than 12,000 people from the 2010 census and nearly 6,000 people from the 2016 special census.
Councilor Fred Burton raised concerns about the number of constituents each council would represent under new district lines. Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder said each of the city’s six zones has a target number of 6,405 constituents, but some wards have more than that in the city’s first draft of the new zones.
Burton suggested adding an at-large council seat, but Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said councilors would still represent the same number of people since an at-large seat represents the entire city. Lebanon City Attorney Andy Wright said the move would also require an amendment to the city’s charter because at-large seats are not outlined in the charter.
Bell suggested Lebanon Geographical Information Systems Manager Kevin Cross explore what zones could look like with eight zones for two additional seats and seven zones, which would set up one additional council member and an at-large councilor.
If the council were to approve any additional council seats, it would be the first addition to the council since 1985, when the council added two seats to make its current six seat composition.
Corder said if the council had eight seats, each councilor would still be representing more constituents than the six councilors did in 2010.
Councilor Jeni Lind Brinkman noted that her potential ward could increase in population by more than 1,000 people as developments are completed in the coming years. She asked about the possibility of aligning districts with developments scheduled to finish, but Corder said the council could base wards only on results from the most recent census and not future growth.
County redistricting
The Wilson County Commission continued its redistricting discussion with a work session that included Wilson County Administer of Elections Phillip Warren, who shared the limitations of redistricting with commissioners.
The Wilson County Redistricting Committee is Jerry McFarland (commission districts 5, 6, 15, 17, 19 and 23); Justin Smith (commission districts 1, 4, 8, 10, 18, 22 and 25); Terry Ashe (commission districts 7, 9, 12, 20, 21 and 24); Tommy Jones (commission districts 2, 3, 11, 13, 14 and 16); and Annette Stafford as the at-large selection.
The committee received the draft version of new district zones and will give feedback to Warren during a work session slated for Tuesday, Sept. 28.
The group will also begin discussion on new Wilson County Board of Education zones during the Sept. 28 work session.
The Mt. Juliet Commission will begin its redistricting workshops Monday, Oct. 11 at 5:15 p.m. at Mt. Juliet City Hall.
Any redistricting changes would go into effect immediately, and the council or commission would appoint people to fill any added seats.