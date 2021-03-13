Today

Showers this evening becoming less numerous overnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Showers this evening becoming less numerous overnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.