Lebanon High School’s bid to win a second girls basketball state championship 50 years after its first one fell short Saturday night with a 64-56 loss to Blackman in the Class AAA final at MTSU’s Murphy Center.
The Devilettes (30-5) had their 11-game winning streak end and finished runner-up for the fourth time.
Blackman (24-3) led 30-28 at halftime. Lebanon guard Addie Porter put the Devilettes ahead with three free throws in the first minute of the second half.
Porter led Lebanon with 19 points (1 0 in the first half), including 7-of-10 free throws. Asia Barr was the only other Devilette in double figures, with 12 points. Porter and Barr each made two 3-pointers and both were named to the all-tournament team.
The Blaze led 44-39 going into the fourth quarter.
Blackman won its third state title, all in the last eight years. Coach Jennifer Grandstaff took over the team last October, less than two years after retiring as the coach at Oakland High School.
Kaylee Odom led Blackman with 18 points, with 14 of those in the first half. It was a big bounce back night for Odom, who scored just four points in the semifinals against Maryville.