Johnie Payton, who died Dec. 7, was one of the first Black students to integrate Lebanon High School. She taught music and dancing for many years.

Longtime local educator and arts pioneer Johnie Payton died Dec. 7 at the age of 72, nearly 60 years after she became one of the first students to integrate Lebanon High School.

The Evermean Evergreen Cloggers was one of Payton’s passions in a life that included about 40 years in public education. She was a president of the Lebanon Education Association and former board member for the United Way of Wilson County.

