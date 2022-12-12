Longtime local educator and arts pioneer Johnie Payton died Dec. 7 at the age of 72, nearly 60 years after she became one of the first students to integrate Lebanon High School.
The Evermean Evergreen Cloggers was one of Payton’s passions in a life that included about 40 years in public education. She was a president of the Lebanon Education Association and former board member for the United Way of Wilson County.
In 2011, Payton received the Friend of Education Award given by the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce and was recognized as the Wilson County Teacher of the Year in 2003, the first Black teacher to win the award.
Gerald Patton said that Payton joined the staff of his Wilson County Civic League Summer Arts Camp about seven years ago to help with the music portion of the program.
“I got to thinking there was no better person to bring in than Johnie Payton because I know her ability and she had a genuine love for students and what was going on at the Civic League,” Patton said. “I remember talking to her about it and she didn’t hesitate. I think she was a little bit bothered that I hadn’t asked her sooner.”
Payton taught the music portion of the camp this past summer and chose the song “Let There Be Peace on Earth,” which was dedicated to the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting victims.
“The woman stayed on her toes and was very creative until the end,” Patton said.
Payton was one of 13 students to integrate Lebanon High School in 1963. She often joked that her desire to attend Lebanon High School came from the fact the school had a cafeteria while her previous school did not.
She graduated Lebanon High School in 1967 and received her Bachelor of Science degree in music education from Middle Tennessee State University in 1971.
Payton served as a Wilson County Board of Education representative for Lebanon High School when she became the representative for the newly formed Zone 6 in 2016.
She also used her appreciation for the arts to help the Wilson County Fair, serving on the Fair Board where she had the responsibility of hiring the special performing groups and artists.
Melissa Pack is the director of the Evermean Evergreen Cloggers, which Payton founded in 1985 with a group of Sam Houston Elementary School students.
“She was a part of our family. It didn’t matter if she was blood, or not. She was family,” Pack said.
Pack said Payton, who served on a national clogging association board, had a heavy presence at the clogging studio and wasn’t afraid to give a pep talk or light a fire under the students.
“She just had that presence about her. All she had to do was walk into the studio and my kids acted differently. She didn’t have to say anything,” Pack said. “She always reminded them how lucky they were to have the talent they did and things they got to experience.”
Patton is one of Payton’s former students and said their relationship evolved from teacher and student to mentor and understudy, and eventually friends.
“I have known Johnie Payton since I was 6 years old. She was my first-grade music teacher and then when I got to third grade, I started taking piano lessons from her. At the time, she charged us $4 a lesson. She noticed that I had musical talents. I had a lot of ambition and drive and she nurtured that,” Patton said. “She turned into my mentor when I got older because I saw in her what I wanted to do. Yes, I wanted to teach music, but I wanted to have a positive stake in the lives of young people.”
Patton said Payton was an outstanding educator, but her impact was felt outside of the classroom because she taught more than musical notes.
“Not only did this woman teach music, she, taught you about life. She taught you how to be tough when you needed to be tough. She taught you how to be gentle when you needed to be gentle. She taught you how to shut your mouth when you needed to shut your mouth,” he said. “The learning from her never stopped. The conversations never stopped. I talked to her about a month ago and we had a wonderful conversation.”
Payton, a member of Immanuel Baptist Church, is survived by her brother, Michael Payton; nieces, Bryanna and Alena; nephew, Malik; great nieces, Natalie, Ali Grace, and Sophia; and great nephew, Roman.