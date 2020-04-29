More than two dozen cases of COVID-19 cases have been reported at Elmcroft of Lebanon as the number of cases continues to rise in Wilson County.
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 28 cases at the facility, marking the first nursing home, assisted care living facility or residential homes for seniors that have two or more confirmed cases in Wilson County.
There were no deaths reported with the outbreak, and the state did not specify the number of staff and residents affected.
The Tennessee Department of Health started tracking the number of cases in long-term care facilities earlier this month following a massive outbreak at the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing, where more than 150 people caught the virus.
“This data and report give a clear picture on the risks that the virus poses to long-term care facilities and the aggressive actions the state has taken and will continue to take to protect residents and staff,” Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said. “Based upon the current development of the COVID-19 situation in Tennessee, the department has determined that releasing this data is in the public health interest.”
There have been 478 cases reported at long-term care facilities in the state, resulting in 44 deaths. Elmcroft is one of six long-term care facilities in the state with 20 or more reported cases.
Wilson County’s COVID-19 case count rose to 246 on Monday, which includes three deaths. Out of the 246 cases, 127 have recovered. The county has also reported 2,262 negative tests.
Statewide, 9,918 cases have been reported as of Monday, an increase of 251 cases since Sunday. Monday’s increase followed an increase of 478 reported cases from Saturday to Sunday - the largest single-day jump recorded. v