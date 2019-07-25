A Lebanon fireman faces a long road to recovery after being injured in a vehicle wreck last Friday and sustaining life-threatening injuries.
Lebanon Fire Lt. JD Foster is recovering at Vanderbilt University Medical Center from a motorcycle accident and faces multiple surgeries.
The crash happened about 5:30 p.m. on East High Street after a driver of a black Ford Fusion attempted to change lanes in traffic and clipped the front of a silver Dodge Ram truck, according to Lebanon Police Sgt. PJ Hardy.
The Fusion then spun and crossed the eastbound lanes before the motorcycle driven by Foster struck the passenger side of it.
The driver of the Fusion, an unidentified woman, was taken to Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon with non-life-threatening injuries while the driver of the Ram, an unidentified man, was uninjured.
“Within one hour of the wreck and being transported to Vanderbilt, he had 20 fellow brothers standing outside! I can’t say enough about the group we have at the department,” Lebanon Fire Chief Chris Dowell said in a Facebook post.
Foster, who has served for more than 30 years, was showing positive signs of recovery last weekend, according to Dowell.
A GoFundMe page was set up for expenses related to Foster’s recovery at gofundme.com/f/jd-foster.