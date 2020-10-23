The Lebanon City Council will take aim at the city’s ongoing flooding issues with $250,000 to go toward needed flooding mitigation projects throughout the city as a part of a flood response plan.
Lebanon Engineering Director Regina Santana said the funds would go toward two smaller contracted projects less than $25,000 each, and analyze multiple drainage projects to place into a $200,000 bid for contracted work on the projects.
“(Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash) had asked (Lebanon Public Works Director Jeff Baines) to look at that and look at how we can be more aggressive in spending some of that money that we’ve got and addressing some of these flooding complaints,” Santana said.
“This is an issue that’s been around for a long time, and we really haven’t had the manpower to attack it like we need to,” Ash said. “My thought was that we could take some of the more persistent issues, bid them out by contract and get an independent contractor to get boots on the ground and get started working on some of these projects and that would free up our drainage crew to do what they normally do.
Baines said discussions with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on the Barton’s Creek Watershed Flood Risk Management Project were deferred until next year. The city’s cost would be $750,000 in a 65/35 percent partnership split with the agency.
The project is estimated to relieve about six inches of flood damage in the area between Stumpy Lane —just south of Southside Elementary School — and the Lebanon Square by installing a dry dam near Stumpy Lane.
Floodwaters in the Lebanon Square reached as high as three feet in May 1979, four feet in August 1939 and almost three feet in May 2010.
Sinking Creek runs under the west side of Lebanon Square and flows under several multiple story structures in the downstream area. Although it appears dry in areas upstream from the Square, Sinking Creek is a very flashy stream and flash floods rise quickly.
In 2019, the Nashville area saw 64.27 inches of rainfall, making it the third-wettest year on record. As of Sept. 17, the area has recorded just more than 43 inches.
Santana said the Baines and Lebanon Economic and Community Development Director Sarah Haston would work to create a public communication strategy about the project and area flooding.
Santana said the information would include available resources, city versus citizen responsibility, expectations for flash flood and heavy rain occurrences and the role and workload of the city drainage crews.
“We’re going to try and communicate to the public what our role is exactly during those types of events,” she said.
Councilor Tick Bryan said he believed citizens are unsure about respective roles in flooding mitigation based on conversations with his constituents.
“People really do not know where their responsibility lies and where the city’s responsibility lies,” said Bryan, who said he believed the public information component would help “tremendously.”