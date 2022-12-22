Lebanon leaders hope a new economic board will be the latest tool to help the city attract more retail businesses and restaurants to the city through incentive packages.
The Lebanon Industrial Development Board has its inaugural nine members after the Lebanon City Council approved the nominees at its Dec. 20 meeting.
“One of the things that people in Lebanon talk to me about all the time is having more national retailers coming in and I think that’s something that’s citizens want and need,” said Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell, who said businesses often ask about an industrial development board and incentives. “We created the industrial development board so we can have a tool in our toolbox when recruiting businesses as something we can use if we want to or need to.”
The economic board members are Will Hagar, James Bryant (president of Bryant & Greer CPA’s), Susie James (owner/GM of radio station WANT FM-98.9), Sean Dozier (executive director at Hearthside Senior Living), Paine Bone (GM at Wilson County Hyundai), Mike Moscardelli (co-owner of 615 Real Property), Jessica Fain (chief strategy officer of YMCA of Middle Tennessee), Dean Adams (Performance Foods) and David Penuel (Southern Bank of Tennessee).
The council approved Hagar, Bryant and James for two-year terms; Dozier, Bone and Moscardelli for four-year terms; and Fain, Adams and Penuel for six-year terms.
Bell said the new board would be different than the Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board because the city’s board will focus more on retail and restaurants, and the Wilson County board is more involved in industrial and warehouse business recruitment.
The county board has a PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) program and assists with recruitment of businesses to the entire county.
Bell said he doesn’t expect the new city board to meet regularly or often, but instead likely will meet when its assistance is needed to meet with a business interested in moving to Lebanon. The group is expected to begin its sessions next month.
“We need them to help establish certain incentives,” said Bell, who said the group would work with Lebanon Economic Development Director Sarah Haston to oversee and manage the financial incentives.
“As always, any financial aspects of city operations the council approves. This board of citizens will look at ideas, help formulate packages and then once the council approves it, this board will oversee the operations of those packages too, if need be,” Bell said.