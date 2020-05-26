Lebanon High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corp (JROTC) instructor Krystall Lindsay said she is disappointed that the current school ended without students returning to class after the March 3 tornadoes and COVID-19 closures because she is retiring this month.
Senior Master Sgt. Lindsay retired from active duty on Jan. 1. 2009. She was the production superintendent of the 332d Recruiting Squadron in Nashville. She was responsible for equipping, training and manning of all recruiting personnel throughout an eight-state area.
Lindsay’s major decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal with two oak leaf clusters; Air Force Commendation Medal with one oak leaf cluster; and the Air Force Achievement Medal with one oak leaf cluster.
Lindsey came to LHS as the JROTC Enlisted Aerospace Science Instructor in Jan 2013. She has been named by the cadets as “Ebony Falcon” and “Black Momma.” Her motto is “Attitude is Everything.”
“My plan was to retire full time before I was 55 years old,” the LHS 2019-20 teacher of the year said. “I will turn 54 in August. I also want to be able to get back and forth during the week to check on my parents who live in Hopkinsville, Ky.”
There are two JROTC instructors at LHS. The other instructor, Maj. Cal Sims, retired at the end of the last school year and was replaced by Technical Sgt. Dustin McComas. Sims’ replacement has not been chosen, she said.
(Being an JROTC instructor) “is a volunteer position,” Lindsay said. “We just want to instill our values and share our personal experiences with high school students.”
Classroom instruction is centered around air and space fundamentals along with leadership instruction, she said.
“My goal is to instill patriotism which goes hand in hand with developing their leadership potential,” she said. “I promote community service, and this helps cadets develop a higher sense of self confidence. Although we are not a military recruiting program; we do provide information about all the military branches as a possible career.”
Students in the JROTC do not have to join the military, Lindsay said.
Recently she said that the LHS unit had been selected as one of 387 out of 890 units in the United States, and select schools in Europe, the Pacific region and Puerto Rico, to receive the 2019-2020 Air Force JROTC Distinguished Unit Award.
The award recognizes Air Force JROTC units that have performed beyond normal expectations and that have distinguished themselves through outstanding service to their school and community while meeting the Air Force JROTC citizen development mission.
Some of the events in which the cadets participate are: opening Fair parade, closing Fair parade, LHS Homecoming Parade, Veteran’s Day Parade, Wilson County Christmas Parade, Boxwell Boy Scout camp leadership day; and Veteran’s Hospital visit for seniors in December.
“For the most part, we have cadets that stay all four years because each year they are learning to lead, and they are given more responsibilities that come with increased rank,” she said. “We do have some that do just one year or even two years and decide to try another elective class.