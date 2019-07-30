The City of Lebanon has hired Kristen Rice as the City's Transportation/Traffic Engineer.
Rice has more than 11 years of project management in transportation and traffic engineering. She has designed or managed more than 250 individual infrastructure projects, including managing the traffic signal program for the City of Nashville.
In addition to managing transportation and traffic related projects for Lebanon, Rice will be responsible for the city’s Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Phase 1 project. The ITS Phase 1 project will include expansion of the city's fiber optic communications network, installation of arterial surveillance, upgrades to existing traffic signal equipment, implementation of a centralized traffic signal control system for remote monitoring and a new traffic management center.
The ITS elements included in this project will provide for enhanced traffic management throughout the City by interconnecting 22 traffic signals on US 70/West Main Street and US 231/South Cumberland Street.
Rice is a Registered Professional Engineer in Tennessee, and holds a bachelor of science in civil engineering from the University of Tennessee. She lives in Lebanon with her husband and two young sons.