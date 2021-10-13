Margaret P. Washko, PE has been hired as the first Utilities Director for the City of Lebanon, Mayor Rick Bell announced.
The new department head position was created by Bell with the approval of the Lebanon City Council.
“The City of Lebanon is growing, and, while we are making efforts to manage that growth, it will continue into the foreseeable future,” Bell said in a news release. “With that in mind, I asked the City Council to create the new position of Utilities Director to oversee a vital part of our services to Lebanon citizens.”
The utilities have traditionally been under the management of the Commissioner of Public Works, Jeff Baines. Baines will continue to manage Engineering, Planning, and other areas. Washko will manage Gas, Sanitation, Wastewater and Water.
Washko holds master’s degrees from Tennessee Tech and Virginia Tech and is a Registered Professional Chemical Engineer. She oversaw the design and construction of the $116 million Elis Creek Water Recycling Facility in Petaluma, Calif.
“It is a privilege to join the City of Lebanon during this dynamic time of growth. The customers of the city trust us to provide them with some of the most vital and valuable resources to our community which is clean drinking water, natural gas, solid waste disposal, wastewater collection and treatment,” Washko said in the news release.